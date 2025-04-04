No observation left unturned: Karthi Durai’s comic journey

For some, comedy is a craft honed over years. For others, it’s an instinct that guides them towards storytelling. For stand-up comedian Karthi Durai, it is a bit of both. “In college, I was fascinated by YouTube creators like Smosh and Ray William Johnson, and I was drawn to the way these creators exaggerated everyday situations,” he recalls. However, his initial interest wasn’t in comedy. He wanted to be a director, someone who could bring his visual ideas to life. But filmmaking, he realised, depended on too many factors. “Stand-up was the one space where the entire creative process rested on me alone,” he says.

Stand-up comedy is an art form that thrives on observation, authenticity, and rhythm. For Karthik Durai, a comedian and product designer, it’s a process of constant refinement. “You try different things, and only one or two will click,” he explains. “Your first thoughts are gone after years of performing, and you evolve to understand what works.”

Karthik’s style leans towards observational comedy. “I observe a lot, in my first video, Irresistible Indian Advertisements, you can see me breaking down the exaggerated claims of marketing slogans,” he says. The video, available on Evam Standup Tamasha’s YouTube channel, explores the absurdity of marketing slogans. “A Western commode being advertised as ‘irresistible’—the very thought is funny,” he adds, explaining how he builds on such concepts.

His writing process begins with a simple thought: What is inherently funny in this situation? Then, he digs deeper: What is my unique take on it? How does it impact my life? These questions shape his material, making his jokes feel authentic and relatable. “It’s easy to talk about school life, but what makes it unique is how I experienced it,” he says.

Karthik also breaks down the joke structure. “You start with a premise, repeat it, make an observation, then bring in your perspective. For example, if I say, ‘I don’t like dog lovers,’ it wouldn’t work. Then, if I say, “I don’t like dogs at all,” that, too, wouldn’t work. But if I reframe it—‘I find dog lovers’ behaviours weird’— that is when people get intrigued, that’s when they get hooked. Then, I bring in an absurd observation that’s unique to me. That absurdity is where the humour lies.”

His honesty extends beyond his performances, offering a rare, refreshing take on the comedy scene in the city. “Earlier, comics came from different cities, bringing unique stories. Now, with many being born and raised in Chennai, there’s a certain sameness,” he observes. For him, the thrill lies in discovering new narratives and pushing past clichés.

His upcoming show, KD Live, builds on this perspective-driven storytelling. It delves deep into the changes around him. “From relationships, parenting, fashion, to language, I even talk about being a ‘moderately famous’ comedian,” he jokes.

The show is a carefully crafted experience. A mix of intense observations that make you question the world around you, followed by light-hearted moments that ease you into introspection, the show is designed to make audiences go from “What the f**k?” to “Oh yeah, that makes sense.”

Despite touching on societal standards and personal experiences, Karthi describes the show as a “99 per cent clean comedy show” suitable for audiences aged 12 and above. “It’s a slice-of-life comedy. An eight-year-old might not fully get it, but teenagers and adults will relate,” he continues.

While this show is yet to take stage, Karthi already has his sights set on refining the material further. “After this, I want to rework and rewrite the special,” he concludes.

Rs 399 onwards. April 5, 7 pm onwards. At Trinity Studio, Kodambakkam.