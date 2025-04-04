This show is a comedy trip packed with travel chaos, hilarious mishaps and stories

From the bustle of airports to the unpredictability of group trips, every journey is a story waiting to be told. In his new stand-up special, Ready for Departure, Mayank Parakh takes audiences on a laughter-filled ride through the quirks of travel and the real reasons we set out on adventures in the first place.

“This is a stand-up comedy show where I talk about my travel experiences—how different it is to travel with friends, family, girlfriend or even on school trips,” Mayank explains. “The same place can feel completely different depending on who you’re traveling with.” From airport chaos to hotel blunders, his anecdotes highlight the universal quirks of travel in a way that’s both relatable and laugh-out-loud funny.

At its core, Ready for Departure delves into the subconscious motivations behind travel. “If I ask people why they travel, they’ll say ‘to have fun’ or ‘to escape,’” Mayank shares. “But I believe people travel to collect stories—to sound important in front of others. They’ll say things like, ‘I’ve been here; have you?’ and then compare experiences.” This sharp observation forms the backbone of his show, offering audiences both humour and introspection.