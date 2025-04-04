This show is a comedy trip packed with travel chaos, hilarious mishaps and stories

From the bustle of airports to the unpredictability of group trips, every journey is a story waiting to be told. In his new stand-up special, Ready for Departure, Mayank Parakh takes audiences on a laughter-filled ride through the quirks of travel and the real reasons we set out on adventures in the first place.
“This is a stand-up comedy show where I talk about my travel experiences—how different it is to travel with friends, family, girlfriend or even on school trips,” Mayank explains. “The same place can feel completely different depending on who you’re traveling with.” From airport chaos to hotel blunders, his anecdotes highlight the universal quirks of travel in a way that’s both relatable and laugh-out-loud funny.
At its core, Ready for Departure delves into the subconscious motivations behind travel. “If I ask people why they travel, they’ll say ‘to have fun’ or ‘to escape,’” Mayank shares. “But I believe people travel to collect stories—to sound important in front of others. They’ll say things like, ‘I’ve been here; have you?’ and then compare experiences.” This sharp observation forms the backbone of his show, offering audiences both humour and introspection.
Mayank’s comedic roots trace back to his upbringing in a Marwari joint family of 25 members. “In a joint family, everyone wants to sound important,” he recalls. “That’s where I started telling stories and mimicking family members.” This knack for storytelling evolved into a career in stand-up comedy, where he focuses on clean humour and avoids political or religious topics.
The title Ready for Departure reflects modern society’s FOMO (fear of missing out) culture. “Everyone on social media is just ready to leave—ready for departure,” he says. “They’ll go somewhere just to feel like they’re part of pop culture.”
While discussing the evolution of stand-up comedy, he touches upon the challenges performers face today. “I had an FIR filed against me once for something I said about a state. The power regime at that time made a big deal out of it, and I had to stay away from social media for two months,” he recalls. Yet, he remains aware of the balance between humour and responsibility. “Sometimes, comedians also misuse freedom of speech. It’s a two-way thing.”
With Ready for Departure, Mayank aims to create an engaging experience rather than just a monologue. “It’s a proper interactive session. The audience participates, and I even play improv games in between.” The show promises a hilarious, thought-provoking journey through the world of travel, leaving audiences with stories they’ll carry long after the show ends.
Tickets at INR 399. April 5, 8 pm. At Taj Vivanta.