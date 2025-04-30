Nupur Azadi comes to Hyderabad with an eclectic mix of poetry and comedy

Art has long served as a medium for personal expression and a powerful tool for voicing opinions and inspiring change. An advocate of both, Nupur Azadi, a spoken word artiste, who blends poetry and comedy, comes to Hyderabad with her show Bad Posture. Calling her set “boldly feminist and political,” Nupur notes that the audience understands the themes better when there is humour involved.

Nupur uses observational humour with a tone of complaint in the show, “I talk about angry women in a way that feels hopeful.” She also touches upon marriage as an institution, rating acceptable reasons to get married, and ranks love at the bottom With her unique deadpan style of humour, she says, “The show has poetry and comedy, and the best part is the audience gets to choose what is funny and what isn’t, because what you find funny invariably has a nugget of personal truth in it.”

Drawing a contrast between poetry and comedy, Nupur says that while poetry talks about a concluding thought, comedy allows you to share what led to that thought. “The conclusions are often far-fetched, so I enjoy taking the audience on a journey of thought process with me.”