Flying high on laughter! Gurleen Pannu and Ravi Gupta’s sky-high 'yaari' set

Ravi Gupta: This one just made sense. House of McDowell’s Soda is all about yaari, and that’s exactly what Gurleen and I vibe on. We’ve shared green rooms, jokes, even awkward silences, so when this came up, it felt more like a celebration of our friendship than a brand collab.

Gurleen Pannu: When I heard it was a mid-air Friendship Day gig, I thought, ‘this matches our extra-nesss!’ But honestly, it was the perfect way to take our inside jokes and shared madness to the skies. It wasn’t just about laughs—it was about friendship, trust, and a whole lot of chaos we’ve built over time.