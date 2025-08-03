Flying high on laughter! Gurleen Pannu and Ravi Gupta’s sky-high 'yaari' set
Art has the power of bringing together people in the most beautiful ways. A community is very important to get inspired, for bouncing off ideas, constructive criticism, and healthy competition. You often find most solace in people who are sailing in the same boat, and artists—with lives full of uncertainty—find the most comfort in fellow artists. This also leads to collaborations, jamming sessions, and fresh art. House of McDowell’s Soda’s Yaari Jam honouring Friendship Day took place mid-air, featuring comics— Gurleen Pannu and Ravi Kumar—and musicians—King and Karma. Indulge speaks to them about their experience and friendship.
When a performance turns into a mid-air celebration of yaari
How did the collaboration come to be?
Ravi Gupta: This one just made sense. House of McDowell’s Soda is all about yaari, and that’s exactly what Gurleen and I vibe on. We’ve shared green rooms, jokes, even awkward silences, so when this came up, it felt more like a celebration of our friendship than a brand collab.
Gurleen Pannu: When I heard it was a mid-air Friendship Day gig, I thought, ‘this matches our extra-nesss!’ But honestly, it was the perfect way to take our inside jokes and shared madness to the skies. It wasn’t just about laughs—it was about friendship, trust, and a whole lot of chaos we’ve built over time.
Performing 36,000 feet up in the air! How was that like?
Ravi Gupta: Performing comedy on a private plane? Never thought I’d tick that off the bucket list! Big ups to the organisers for turning a flight into a full-blown yaari fest. Honestly, a middle-class guy like me on a private jet? Mere liye toh jokes likhne ki zarurat hi nahi thi (I did not need to write the jokes), the situation itself was material! Everything around me was a setup waiting for a punchline.
Gurleen Pannu: It wasn’t your average stage, but somehow it felt even better. No crowd barriers, no formalities, just a bunch of yaars, some legit comedy and sky-high vibes. And the fact that everyone onboard was specially invited made it feel like a private party with your friends. We weren’t aiming for a ‘tight set’; we were aiming for real moments. Cracking jokes, catching reactions, and just vibing with everyone on board. That’s what made it special. It felt like performing in your best friend's living room…. if that living room was flying at 36,000 feet!
Do you feel the comedy space in India is evolving?
Ravi Gupta: The comedy space in India is ever evolving, but it’s still in its nascent stage. We have great new voices joining us and the format of communication in the dynamic space is also shifting. From comedy clubs to social media, and various formats within that. It’s just delightful to see the growth of this space and be part of something that is bigger than me.
Gurleen Pannu: Absolutely, I agree with Ravi. I’ve been in the comedy space for a lot of years now, and looking back at how far we’ve come – from when I started to where we are today – I genuinely feel proud to be part of this community. As a woman, it’s also heartening to see more female comics stepping into the spotlight and shaping the space in their own unique ways.
What themes do you both enjoy exploring through your comedy?
Ravi Gupta: I enjoy picking up on everyday things - something as simple as a chai stall conversation or a neighbour’s behaviour and finding humour in the mundane. Things we usually would overlook. My comedy is very observational and rooted in the nuances of life.
Gurleen Pannu: For me, comedy is personal. I love tapping into themes around identity, growing up in an Indian household, navigating life as a woman, and the never-ending chaos of adulthood. A lot of my sets are drawn from lived experiences – whether it’s college memories, dating mishaps, or cultural pressure and I try to bring in a mix of humour and a little introspection. I also try pushing the envelope subtly making the audience laugh, but also making you think.
How do you think you and your friend have grown in your artistic journeys?
Ravi Gupta: It’s been amazing to watch Gurleen evolve—both on stage and off it. There’s a quiet strength in the way she approaches her work that not everyone gets to see. And beyond the laughs, she’s someone who brings a lot of energy and belief into the room when you need it most.
Gurleen Pannu: Ravi is exactly who he is on stage and off. There’s no performance, no persona, it’s the same honesty and humor whether he’s in front of a crowd or just hanging with friends. That’s something I’ve always admired. What a lot of people don’t realise is how sharp he is with his writing. It’s very thoughtful and intentional, even if it all feels effortless when he delivers it.
