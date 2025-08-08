Stand-up comedian Faiyaaz Hussain's latest show, Survivor’s Guilt, is a hilarious take on politics & identity

When we catch up with the stand-up comedian, he explains the concept behind the title. “Survivor’s Guilt is a metaphor,” he says. “It’s like when someone survives a car crash, and they feel a sense of responsibility or guilt for just making it out. But the show isn’t literally about that. It’s more about navigating heavy topics through humour. Compared to my earlier shows, which were full of random jokes, this one is more structured and thematic.”

Faiyaaz describes the show as a deep dive into everything from politics and religion to superstition and societal stereotypes. “I touch on things like the stereotypes I’ve faced growing up as a Muslim kid and living as a bachelor. But I’m not playing the victim card, nor am I angry anymore. I’m just laughing at the absurdity of it all and inviting the audience to laugh with me. The show will be laced with my real-life experiences,” he says.

The show, which spans between 90 to 120 minutes, also includes plenty of his signature crowd work. “The structure is divided into three parts. I’ve sharpened the beginning, and the ending is something I love too. The middle is still a work-in-progress. I’m figuring out what works. But overall, there’s some solid material already. I will keep it interactive, asking, ‘Have you seen this? Has this happened to you?’—so the crowd work ties in with the show’s theme.”

So what’s the highlight of Survivor’s Guilt? “Definitely the first and last five minutes,” Faiyaaz says. “I want the show to start and end with a bang. Those are my favourite parts too on the show.”

Having already received a great response in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Faiyaaz is now gearing up for his next stop. “I can’t wait to bring the show to Chennai. I’m super excited!” he says. The show, in his trademark style, will be in Tamil, with a smattering of English on the side.

`499 onwards.

August 10, 4 pm and 7.30 pm

Museum Theatre, Egmore

