Manjeet Ki Baat will leave you in splits, while questioning integral parts of being an Indian

The style is the same — the way I perform, the kind of humour, and the insight I try to bring — is still retained. In the previous special, the anecdotes were longer and more personal, I shared everything I had to say about myself and my experiences.

I get bored very easily, so for this one, I wanted to do something different. While writing this special, I was in Canada for my tour. I was observing how outsiders perceive our country, keeping up with the news from a distance, and looking at things from a larger perspective. Thoughts like ‘Our country is so different, stupid and funny’ would cross my mind. All these thoughts then became a set.

I didn’t want to solely talk about politics because politicians will come after me; I talk about the voters, the reason behind these people being in power. I mostly verbalise about what bothers me, and the last few months, this has been a nagging thought.