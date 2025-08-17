Comedian Abhishek Kumar takes over 2025: New Tour, Bollywood debut and more

Indian stand-up comedian hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Abhishek Kumar — who is also a professional theatre trainer, actor and writer — is having a very busy 2025. Having appeared in Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam (a Tamil remake of Panchayat), LOL: Enga Siri Paapoom, Oh Manapenne!, Hey Sinamika, Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal and Driver Jamuna. This year, the Comicstaan Tamil winner has announced major projects, all happening in such a short span. And here's everything we know:
New Stand-up Tour: Abishek Wants to Enjoy Life
This is his headlining act for the year. He's taking a new special on an India tour from September 13, 2025, to October 25, 2025. For a comedian, a successful and well-received tour is the ultimate measure of their current relevance and talent. It gives him direct engagement with his audience and a platform to build on his established brand.
The US Tour: Abishek Kumar And Nirmal Pillai Live 2025
This is a joint tour featuring the duo known for their popular crowd work shows. The show is described as a high-energy performance combining English and Tamil stand-up. The tour is scheduled to take place throughout the end of 2025, with dates from November. The tour spans numerous cities across the United States, including major hubs with a significant Indian population. Confirmed cities include Boston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, the Bay Area, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New Jersey.
Bollywood Debut: Kapkapiii
This is a huge career milestone. His film, Kapkapiii, which is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror-comedy Romancham, released on May 23, 2025. This marks his entry into the massive Bollywood industry, which offers a much wider reach than regional cinema. He's reportedly playing a serious, responsible character, which also showcases his versatility as an actor beyond his comedic persona.
