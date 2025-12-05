Faiyaaz Hussain’s show in Hyderabad blends lived reality, regional swagger and unpredictable laughter

Faiyaaz Hussain didn’t step into comedy with a master plan or a neatly drawn path — it was more of a slow strum, layered with curiosity, chance and the thrill of finding an empty stage that felt like home.

Faiyaaz Hussain brings Tamil wit and raw storytelling to Hyderabad stage

The artiste is in town with his show Survivor’s Guilt, and goes back in time to tell us how and where it all started. “I’ve been doing comedy for the past seven to eight years now and I do it in my regional language, Tamil,” he says. He realised early that the space was wide open. “There was not a lot of competition per se, and I wouldn’t say it was easy, but at the same time, there was no blueprint. It was exciting as well as challenging.”