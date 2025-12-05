Punit Pania brings honest, socially conscious comedy to Hyderabad
As he brings his solo show to Hyderabad, Punit Pania reflects on the long road that led him here. A journey built on rigour, conviction and a refusal to look away from the world he’s joking about. In this candid chat with Indulge, Punit breaks down the craft, the cities, the conscience and the chaos that shape his comedy.
From craft to conscience: Punit Pania’s comedy journey reaches Hyderabad
Hyderabad has a unique audience mix. What makes performing here special for you?
The crowds are wonderfully diverse — from old-school Hyderabadis to IT migrant workers. Playing off that contrast is aways fun. And honestly, it’s one of the best audiences.
At what moment did you realise stand-up wasn’t just a side hustle, but your calling?
There are many ways to make money, but very few ways to make an honest buck. And money from art is even more rare. When I saw even a trickle coming through stand-up, I knew there was no looking back.
You perform across cities with very different energies. How do you adapt your material for each?
Every city has its own vibe and grammar that you pick up with experience. But most cities are becoming increasingly similar in their challenges and incentives. People who follow my work tend to have the same values everywhere, so only slight tweaks are needed. Some local flavour always creeps in because I’m so familiar with most major cities.
Your comedy often leans into heavier social themes. What keeps you drawn to that space?
I talk about subjects I truly believe in, so it’s actually easier than tackling lighter topics that don’t interest me. The challenge of landing laughs despite the nuance keeps it exciting from a craft perspective.
With jokes constantly evolving, how do you decide what deserves to stay in your set?
Open mics are the process — everywhere in the world. There’s no alternative to rigour. With experience, you get faster at judging what stays and what needs more attempts.
Public shows, corporates, private gigs — do they bring out different versions of you?
Oh absolutely. Public shows go well because the audience wants to be there — well, almost everyone. Corporate and private gigs are unpredictable; most people are just giving attendance. But sincerity always lands. Even if it’s not the funniest set, people recognise efforts.
As someone whose sets are about social commentary, what do you think comedians should be talking more about today?
Everything corrupt and oppressive in our social and political environment. If people are brutalised for protesting 500 AQI and you’re still doing Bumble jokes, you’re wasting one of the last places where sanity can be preserved.
If not comedy, what path would you likely have taken?
I’d be a professor — like my father and aunts. Stand-up is basically a bad parody of good teaching anyway
Tickets at ₹499. December 7, 6 pm onwards.
At Aaromale - Cafe & Creative Community, Film Nagar.
