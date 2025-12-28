10th Anniversary Special: When Telugu jokes go live inside a growing stand-up scene

For decades, Telugu audiences have consumed comedy as a familiar add-on — woven into films, packaged as slapstick, or reduced to punchy meme formats. Stand-up, as a live, independent art form, arrived late to the party.
And when it did, it had to first explain itself. “Initially, people didn’t even know the difference between funny reels and stand-up,” says Sravanthi Basa, who started doing comedy in the US because after completing her masters, something inside her felt unhappy. “We’re still educating the audience on how this works.” Yet, over the last few years, there has been a visible shift.
One reason behind this shift finding space is the growing emotional immediacy of stand-up. Comics aren’t just delivering jokes; they’re holding mirrors. “When jokes point to cultural norms we all relate to, the punch lands tighter,” Sravanthi explains.
Performing in a mix of Telugu and English has allowed comedians to move from just ‘narrating mugged up jokes’ to simply being their funny selves. “Earlier, it felt like I was performing. Now, it feels like I’m just myself on stage — and people connect to that,” she adds.
Dr John Paul, who is professionally a dentist but chose comedy after years of interest, performs exclusively in Telugu, highlighting the creative freedom the language allows. “Telugu is my mother tongue, so all my observations, all my punchlines are naturally local. Reaching a wider audience isn’t my goal; connecting with Telugu people is,” he says. He also notes the challenges, “Stand-up in Telugu is still in a nascent stage. People don’t always understand the nuances — what’s considered dark versus what crosses the line. Many expect it to mirror film comedy, which it isn’t.”
Hoody, who has been a magician and comic for over a decade now, agrees that the language itself makes the connection stronger. “Compared to English, Telugu is natural to me. I don’t have to sit and translate my thoughts. As long as you connect with the audience, the language doesn’t matter,” he says. He adds that local references often hit harder than jokes in any other foreign language. “If I talk about my own schooling, my own love stories, or even south Indian parenting, the Telugu audience relates to them. Penetrating that market is much easier than trying to get into the English or Hindi market first.”
Digital platforms have definitely accelerated this shift. Instagram reels, YouTube clips, and viral moments have helped comics bypass traditional gatekeepers. “Thanks to social media, there are more eyes on what we’re doing,” says Bhagat Anukanti, who chose to comedy after doing his B Tech in computer science. Hoody echoes this, noting that scarcity also drives interest,“Before shows like Jabardasth, there was nothing else to watch. People were waiting for Telugu stand-up, and finally, it’s happening. They’re going out on weekends to see shows, and the interest is compounding.”
Still, visibility doesn’t always equal acceptance. “There’s a subconscious belief that only Hindi or English stand-up is ‘cool’. People come in saying, ‘We never thought Telugu stand-up would be this good,’” Bhagat adds.
Convincing audiences to try something unfamiliar remains one of the scene’s biggest hurdles. John agrees, “Most people in Hyderabad initially feel offended even by lighter jokes because they don’t yet understand the line stand-up walks. Part of our job is to gently push those boundaries.”
Another key factor is the diaspora effect. Telugu stand-up often finds its most enthusiastic audiences away from home. “People who stay out of town want things that make them feel like they’re home,” Bhagat notes. Shows in cities like Bengaluru, Pune or Delhi routinely sell out. John adds, “When we perform in Bengaluru, people tell us, ‘I’ve been missing this so much.’ We bring back the Hyderabadi or Telugu flavour — they feel connected and there’s a sense of familiarity.” The language, references, and shared nostalgia create an instant sense of belonging — something films or memes can’t replicate live. Representation, too, is driving momentum.
Communication skills trainer and comic, Venkat Blaze uses stand-up to spotlight regional identities often sidelined in mainstream culture. “Telangana is represented very less in mainstream entertainment,” he says. “Stand-up gives us the freedom to talk about our lived reality.” With open mics now happening almost daily and with shows touring Andhra, Telangana and beyond, the ecosystem is expanding from the ground up. Hoody adds, “We’re setting the stage for the next generation. Ten years down the line, these shows will be the foundation for bigger stars of Telugu comedy.”
No one is calling it mainstream just yet. Movies still dominate, and meme culture looms large. But Telugu stand-up is carving its own lane — one show, one room, one laugh at a time. As Venkat puts it simply, “Wherever Telugu people are, they want something that feels familiar — and stand-up is becoming that space.” John sums it up, “It’s becoming mainstream. People are asking for stand-up at events, online, everywhere. We’re experimenting, and the audience is following.”
Telugu stand-up comedy is no longer just a curious side gig. It’s a space where stories, culture, and laughter intersect — all in the language of home.
