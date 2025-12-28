10th Anniversary Special: When Telugu jokes go live inside a growing stand-up scene

One reason behind this shift finding space is the growing emotional immediacy of stand-up. Comics aren’t just delivering jokes; they’re holding mirrors. “When jokes point to cultural norms we all relate to, the punch lands tighter,” Sravanthi explains.

Performing in a mix of Telugu and English has allowed comedians to move from just ‘narrating mugged up jokes’ to simply being their funny selves. “Earlier, it felt like I was performing. Now, it feels like I’m just myself on stage — and people connect to that,” she adds.

Dr John Paul, who is professionally a dentist but chose comedy after years of interest, performs exclusively in Telugu, highlighting the creative freedom the language allows. “Telugu is my mother tongue, so all my observations, all my punchlines are naturally local. Reaching a wider audience isn’t my goal; connecting with Telugu people is,” he says. He also notes the challenges, “Stand-up in Telugu is still in a nascent stage. People don’t always understand the nuances — what’s considered dark versus what crosses the line. Many expect it to mirror film comedy, which it isn’t.”