Stand-up comedian Vineeth Srinivasan on his new show, ‘Ungrateful’

At 29, Vineeth’s comedy reflects both his personal growth and his signature cynicism. “I have a part of my set that’s a story from many years ago, which focuses on how different I am now compared to when I was 21. It’s about something that happened back then that I can’t even imagine happening now,” he elucidates. longside these personal reflections, Ungrateful is filled with his usual sharp takes on life — Indian parenting, the struggles of modern adulthood and the cultural quirks of the cities he has lived in.

For someone who has been in stand-up for nearly a decade, Ungrateful represents his most polished work yet. “I’ve been doing stand-up for eight years now, though I’ve only done about four or five solo shows so far. Ungrateful is definitely the culmination of everything I’ve done. he material in this show dates back a couple of years, though it has evolved over time. It’s more reflective of the last two or three years. I’ll be recording the Bengaluru shows as I plan to upload some of the material from there,” he says. Looking back, Vineeth acknowledges that he has changed not just as a comedian but as a person: “Over the last eight years, I’ve also grown. When I started, I was just 21 and very much new to the work scene. But with time, I’ve become a bit more settled. arlier, I would just write something and perform it immediately. Now, I take a little more time to work on my material.”