This former voiceover artiste takes the comedy world by storm

Sometimes, the best comedy comes from life itself. Sundeep Sharma presents Arey Kahan, a stand-up comedy special covering multiple themes—from battling weight fluctuations and managing life as a single man with two dogs, to exploring the delicate art of self-censorship on stage.

“It’s all about knowing your audience,” he explains. “If I’m performing for a young crowd, I might push the envelope a bit, but when families are around, I tone it down.” This thoughtful balance, he believes, is key, especially in a country where even a single offhand joke can spark controversy.

Before comedy took centre stage in his life, he spent years lending his voice to radio dramas and ads. “I was a voiceover artist for a long time,” Sundeep recalls. Life took an unexpected turn during the recession of 2008, and the radio world shifted. It was then that he started dabbling in stand-up comedy at open mics in Delhi, a space where he discovered the magic of connecting with a live audience. “I just liked facing the live audience and having them recognise my face,” he fondly remembers.

His breakthrough came when he released a deeply personal video titled “Father Knows Better.” This piece, a mix of humour and raw emotion, was a tribute to his late father—a performance that still leaves him in awe. “That video was funny for the first 10 minutes, but then it turned really emotional,” he says. The video went viral, shared by TV stars and movie actors alike, proving that comedy can be both entertaining and heartfelt.