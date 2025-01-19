Varun Grover takes to the stage in Bengaluru with 'Nothing Makes Sense'

What happens when the world feels upside down? Varun Grover, the celebrated comedian and storyteller, turns it into a solo stand-up show. Nothing Makes Sense, Grover’s latest act, is touring India and making a much-anticipated stop in Bengaluru. And trust us, this one’s special.
“The times we live in are so funny, bizarre and downright frustrating,” Varun begins. “Nothing — politics, sports, movies, even our attention spans — seems to add up. This show is my way of unpacking all that craziness.” Expect sharp observations, relatable humour and deeply personal stories that’ll have you laughing uncontrollably one minute and thinking deeply the next.
If you’ve seen Varun’s earlier work, like Aisi Taisi Democracy, you’ll notice a big shift here. “That was a team effort with music and social commentary woven in. But Nothing Makes Sense is just me, sharing personal stories about growing up, my family and even the lasting impact of the partition on Punjabis like us,” he explains. It’s a deeply heartfelt journey, delivered with Varun’s signature wit.
So, why Bengaluru? According to Varun, the city’s vibrant, thoughtful audience adds a unique energy to his performances. “Bengaluru audiences just get it,” he says. Their enthusiasm and openness make every show memorable. Varun also makes it clear that Nothing Makes Sense isn’t about delivering life lessons. “I’m not here to preach. I want people to come, have fun, and maybe see a bit of their own lives in my stories,” he says.
Varun’s knack for making people laugh comes from how honest and real he is. “Comedy is the only place where I can be completely myself,” he says. “It’s scary because I’m putting it all out there, but it’s also freeing. I get to share my stories exactly the way I want,” he concludes.
INR 1,299 onwards. January 24, 8 pm onwards. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
By Manasvi Pote