Varun Grover takes to the stage in Bengaluru with 'Nothing Makes Sense'

If you’ve seen Varun’s earlier work, like Aisi Taisi Democracy, you’ll notice a big shift here. “That was a team effort with music and social commentary woven in. But Nothing Makes Sense is just me, sharing personal stories about growing up, my family and even the lasting impact of the partition on Punjabis like us,” he explains. It’s a deeply heartfelt journey, delivered with Varun’s signature wit.

So, why Bengaluru? According to Varun, the city’s vibrant, thoughtful audience adds a unique energy to his performances. “Bengaluru audiences just get it,” he says. Their enthusiasm and openness make every show memorable. Varun also makes it clear that Nothing Makes Sense isn’t about delivering life lessons. “I’m not here to preach. I want people to come, have fun, and maybe see a bit of their own lives in my stories,” he says.

Varun’s knack for making people laugh comes from how honest and real he is. “Comedy is the only place where I can be completely myself,” he says. “It’s scary because I’m putting it all out there, but it’s also freeing. I get to share my stories exactly the way I want,” he concludes.

INR 1,299 onwards. January 24, 8 pm onwards. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.

By Manasvi Pote