Papa CJ set to present Still Standing up, a comedy show which will surprise you

Still Standing Up, an improv comedy show

Papa CJ, a name synonymous with pioneering English stand-up comedy in India, returns with a new show titled Still Standing Up. “This show is a way of telling the world that I’m still standing tall in the stand-up scene,” he says.

Unlike most performers, Papa CJ comes to this show without a script, excited to see where his interaction with the audience leads. He doesn’t call it crowd work — it’s a mix of jokes and spontaneous conversations. With a vast bank of material built over 20 years of comedy, he draws from it as needed. “It’s not just the first row I interact with. I walk around the auditorium, so no one is safe. If someone’s phone rings during the show, I usually take it, put it on speaker, hold it to the mic, and then enjoy the chaos between the caller and the person who owns the phone,” he says, in a classic dead-pan style.