Comedian Nirmal Pillai discusses India tour, South Side Samurai, merging personal narrative, digital craft and live-stage satire
After years of building a loyal audience through his sharp and satirical YouTube videos, comedian and filmmaker Nirmal Pillai is stepping into the spotlight with a full-fledged national tour titled South Side Samurai, beginning this June. Blending humour, multimedia and deeply personal storytelling, the show marks a bold evolution in his creative journey. As he prepares to take over popular venues in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and other cities, we catch up with him to talk about identity, creativity and egg ‘pupps.’
What inspired South Side Samurai as the name for your tour and how does it reflect your comedic identity?
The name came from a photo shoot where I had long hair — it looked funny and cool, so I called it South Side Samurai. The show delves deeper, exploring themes of identity and personal growth. Growing up a Malayali in Chennai and Bengaluru, I never felt a sense of belonging. It touches on how we adopt foreign cultures — how we’re drawn to being either Westernised or Easternised. My mom even called me Naruto (a young ninja from a manga series) for a while — because I asked her to. I think that’s the easiest answer.
You have performed live before. But this is a full-fledged national tour. How are you preparing for it ?
I have worked on this one hour show for two years. Now that it’s almost ready, I’m ready to go on a tour. For two years, I did bits and pieces of this special in different places. I did a lot of trial shows in Bengaluru. Coming from a video background, stand-up was an uphill challenge — but I figured it out. There’s a big screen in the background featuring a lot of interactive content, including satirical songs. I’m happy with it at the end of it. And now, because I know that it’s a good solid hour, I was like, ‘OK, let me do a tour with it.’
What can audiences expect from this show — is it all new material or like you said, a mix of your best bits with fresh stories?
The audience shouldn’t expect a straightforward stand-up piece. It’s a bit of everything. I think the best way to put it is like one of my YouTube videos, but live. There’s little crowd work; it’s all structured, personal and reflects my thoughts from over two years. I’m proud of it. I just want people to come, have fun. The rest — I’ll take care of.
What challenges have you faced transitioning from digital to a live tour format?
The biggest challenge was learning to sound like myself on stage. When you start, you tend to imitate others or put on a voice. I had to unlearn that and find my honest voice. Also, writing for the stage is different — punchlines must hit harder and you act them out. So that was the main challenge. I had another challenge where I was like, ‘Okay, this is looking too much like regular stand-up. And I always like doing something different — that’s uniquely me. So, then I started integrating all the other elements into it, which I’m not going to talk about it because it’s a spoiler. But there’s a lot of digital stuff in the show. Once that came about, I was happy and then felt like, ‘Okay, this is a show that feels like me.’
Are there any particular cities you are especially excited or nervous to perform in?
I’m not nervous about it, but I’m very excited to perform in Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai, because Chennai and Bengaluru are home and always show me love. One show is almost sold out two months in advance, so, I’m opening another. Mumbai’s venue, Veda Kunba Theatre, is quite lovely, so I’m excited to work there as well.
Is the show a solo hustle or a collaborative effort? What role has your team played in shaping this story?
It’s mostly solo. But I do have a member who’s creatively involved, another who’s operationally involved. Shweta Sekar, my manager, handles logistics, bookings and gives constant creative feedback. She’s been a big confidence boost. The other very important guy, Prakhar Pachpor, is the one who handles the digital elements — he designed all assets and controls live cues from the back. We’ve built great chemistry over the years. But other than that, it’s primarily my thoughts, I haven’t had anybody write jokes for this. It’s only me.
What do you hope people will feel after watching your show live?
That they’re proud to be an egg puff. And for understanding this, they should come to the show.
What’s next for you?
Mostly this one. Yeah, other stuff is on the back burner, but I think I’ll talk about that when I’m ready to. But this is what I want to talk about right now. This is special.
INR 799 onwards . On July 12, 5pm and 8 pm onwards. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road
Written by Sreemoyee Das