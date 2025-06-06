Ten years ago, I had to tell audiences it was okay to laugh: Kenny Sebastian

A

The show is about Indian families and the things we often avoid discussing—the elephant in the room: the relationship between parents, and between parents and children. I hesitate to call it generational trauma, but that’s essentially what it is, explored through comedy.

I wrote it because I wasn’t finding joy in my earlier material—it either felt boring or overdone. That’s when I turned to family dynamics. At first, I thought it might be too heavy or depressing, but it made me happy, so I went for it. The audience initially took it a little seriously, but people in their 30s really connected, and over time, the younger audiences did too. Tomfoolery 2 adds a bit of music, but at its heart, it’s the same show—about family.