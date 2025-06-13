Peeyush Kumar’s ‘Time to Lagega’ turns life’s grey moments into pure comic gold

As the old saying goes, ‘let time take its course’; this holds true for almost everything we do. Whether it’s relationships, careers, a flower blooming, or an art form, time is essential for things to mature. Inspired by this idea, Peeyush Kumar presents a stand-up special—Time To Lagega, that traces his journey as a comedian, his struggles with confidence, observations from his personal life, and everything in between.

Time To Lagega also explores how the comedy scene has evolved over the last eight years

“It takes time to become a good comedian,,” Peeyush says as he talks to us about how battling low confidence made it difficult to step on the stage. Over time, he worked on this, slowly becoming a better public speaker. “The show is a symbol of the struggle of stand-up comedy,” he emphasises.

Peeyush believes comedy must be personal. “I have observed my life the most, hence, it is always best to talk about that,” he says. Although the material comes from his own experiences, Peeyush focuses only on the humorous aspects—or turns serious moments into jokes—“so that it doesn’t become like a group therapy session and the audience doesn’t think, ‘what is wrong with me?’”

He admits it was tough at first to be vulnerable in front of so many people, but noticed a shift in himself the moment he stepped on stage. “I cannot talk about some things in a serious way. The only way I can communicate them is through jokes,” he says.

Time To Lagega also explores how the comedy scene has evolved over the last eight years. “Earlier, comedy shows were restricted to bars and cafes, and you had to go to them instead of them approaching you. The audience had the upper hand there. But now, people come in with an intention to have a good laugh, so it’s easier to try new things and experiment,” he says. Today, there are multiple venues and auditoriums designed specifically for stand-up. Peeyush says this brings more competition, but ultimately elevates the scene. Comedy, he notes, is a deeply individualistic art form—where all one can do is encourage others to get better.

Tickets at ₹349.

June 14, 7.30 pm.

At Aaromale – Café and Community, Jubilee Hills.

