'Complete BS' promises weird laughs and offbeat visuals, and we’re here for it

It’s not every day you hear a stand-up comic describe their new show as “nervous.” But Barath Balaji isn’t here to follow the rules. Together with fellow Chennai-based comic Sarvesh, he’s taking a detour from the usual mic-and-spotlight setup with Complete BS, an alt-comedy show that leans into the weird, the visual, and the wonderfully offbeat. “It’s a good kind of nervous. If that’s a thing,” he laughs. “The core idea is to take a concept and explore it with visual gags and elements. Stuff you wouldn’t typically see at a regular stand-up show,” says Barath. Think less “guy with a mic talking about traffic,” and more Rueben Solo meets Bo Burnham, with a Tamil twist.

The name Complete BS might feel like a wink at the randomness of the show, but it’s also surprisingly fitting. “It’s an oddball set of subjects,” Barath admits. “There’s no neat structure. That’s the point.” Both performers have been active in the Chennai comedy circuit for a while, slowly crafting a style that resists convention. “We’ve always wanted to take a more offbeat route to joke-telling, this show is pretty much an amalgamation of that.”

For Barath, joke-telling has always felt like a puzzle. “Figure out the right way to put things, and you get a laugh,” he says. But it’s not just about laughs, he believes comedy is a powerful vehicle for ideas and opinion. “Like the way we say vaazhaipazhathil oosi ethra maari, a sharp thought dressed up in something silly.”

Ask him about the early gigs, and you’ll get a chuckle. “They’re a distant memory now. Just vibes. And the vibes are not good,” he grins. “It’s customary to find your past self a bit cringe.” But what has remained consistent over the years is the way Barath views the world, as a playground for hyperbole. “Everything around us is already absurd. So taking that a notch higher actually puts things in perspective.”

Inspired by comics like Demetri Martin, Sumit Anand, and Donald Glover, Barath’s style leans toward the surreal. “There’s this world-building they do, a strange, skewed version of reality. That’s what I love.”

While the process of writing and rewriting is a grind, he believes the best comedy often lies in the mundane. “Inspiration is finicky, but there’s a lot of comedy in the ordinary. And there’s a lot of ordinary around us.”

Talking about the scene today, Barath compares it to a teenager, “confused, but slowly figuring itself out.” He misses the structure that existed before the pandemic, the sense of community, the hierarchy of spots, shows, and recordings. “Now it’s more about being a somebody on social media and building presence there before you try it IRL. I’m not a big fan of that, but hey, it works.”