Extra Ordinary is a stand-up show about languages and catching up with the modern world

“When a people are enslaved, as long as they hold fast to their language it is as if they had the key to their prison,” goes the famous quote by Alphonse Daudet in one of his literary works. This holds true, especially in India, where we have close to 19,500 languages and dialects spoken.

While holding on to our language is increasingly important for us to preserve our culture, the post-colonial effect still precedes, forcing us to keep English on a pedestal. We conform to this trend to keep up with globalisation and to stay relevant. This leads us to dabble between multiple languages, often missing out on the raw essence of our thought. Stand-up artiste Manoj Prabakar comes to Hyderabad with his show Extra Ordinary, talking about his journey with learning English.

Manoj Prabakar's Extra Ordinary, a show about language

As a native Tamil speaker, the show is about his struggles to learn English, and what he has gained and lost in the process. It touches upon how the language is dynamic and evolving, how it helped him get a job, the music he would listen to just to learn the language, and how all this helped him “catch up with modernities”.

Manoj also reflects if it is rather important to ‘catch up’ and how this might affect one’s core identity. “We are in a world that is constantly evolving and changing. Although it is essential to keep yourself updated and adapt to your surroundings, you do not need to know everything because what you learn now is going to change in a few years anyway,” Manoj explains.