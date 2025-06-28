Being Baba will give you the cheat sheet to living life, albeit with humour

The artiste gives the audience an example by bringing up the institution of marriage. He says that society gives us a timeline — that we must be married by a certain age, and we will then be able to live happily. It’s anything but that, because marriage itself is such a paradox, where there are two people living together, which brings up a whole new set of challenges. But in that relationship too, you can actually start to elevate your mindset, see the big picture, and start having fun with it.

Hailing from a family rooted in spirituality, Avinash was exposed to different schools of thought. His show, Being Baba is an amalgamation of that, and what one can take away from each philosopher. “The main essence of the show is BYOB — Be your own baba. You can take a horse to the pond but never make him drink the water. You will have to see what suits you the best and apply it, and only you can help yourself,” Avinash explains.

The first part of his show is a set about the pursuit of happiness, while the second part — a surprise experimental element — is more about crowd work. Avinash says that he likes interacting with the audience because he knows that with the right approach to heavy topics like spirituality, people are willing to talk about their perspective. And the show is all about looking at philosophical topics from different lenses, comedy being one of them.

Tickets at INR 399.

June 29, 9 pm.

At The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur.

Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress