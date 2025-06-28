Being Baba will give you the cheat sheet to living life, albeit with humour

Comedy is a perfect stress buster, often offering a respite when you are drowning in the hassles of ‘adulting’. It is a way of putting everything aside and just being happy for the duration of the show. But happiness mustn’t be such a fleeting thing. It should not depend on a man delivering jokes, but be an intrinsic part of everyday life. Whether it is finding joy in small things, gratitude journaling, or just a ‘don’t take it too seriously’ approach, different schools of thought have their opinion on what is the right way to live a happy life. A believer in you being your own ‘baba’, Avinash Agarwal presents Being Baba, a stand-up show about finding your path to happiness.
“Being happy is the objective of our lives, it’s the one thing we are all running towards. The audience comes to the show to be jolly, we are happy when we make them laugh, but the irony is that this happiness lasts only till the show,” Avinash says.
The artiste gives the audience an example by bringing up the institution of marriage. He says that society gives us a timeline — that we must be married by a certain age, and we will then be able to live happily. It’s anything but that, because marriage itself is such a paradox, where there are two people living together, which brings up a whole new set of challenges. But in that relationship too, you can actually start to elevate your mindset, see the big picture, and start having fun with it.
Hailing from a family rooted in spirituality, Avinash was exposed to different schools of thought. His show, Being Baba is an amalgamation of that, and what one can take away from each philosopher. “The main essence of the show is BYOB — Be your own baba. You can take a horse to the pond but never make him drink the water. You will have to see what suits you the best and apply it, and only you can help yourself,” Avinash explains.
The first part of his show is a set about the pursuit of happiness, while the second part — a surprise experimental element — is more about crowd work. Avinash says that he likes interacting with the audience because he knows that with the right approach to heavy topics like spirituality, people are willing to talk about their perspective. And the show is all about looking at philosophical topics from different lenses, comedy being one of them.
Tickets at INR 399.
June 29, 9 pm.
At The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur.
