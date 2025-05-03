Mumbai hosts ‘Comedy Mixtape’: A festival of India’s finest comedic talents

Ready your funny bone

Day 1 is a high-voltage blend of styles: the effortlessly relatable Aakash Gupta, the razor-sharp wit of Rahul Subramanian, and Ravi Gupta’s lightning-fast improv. Add in Gaurav Kapoor’s observational charm, Urooj Ashfaq’s fresh millennial lens, and the distinctive comedic signatures of Mohd. Suhel and Saurabh Pandey, and you’ve got a firecracker of an opening night.

Day 2 cranks the dial even higher. Harsh Gujral brings thunderous storytelling, while Biswa Kalyan Rath’s eccentric genius adds delightful unpredictability. Gurleen Pannu keeps things real and relevant, while Kaustubh Aggarwal dives into darker, edgier laughs. Ashish Solanki, Onkar Yadav, Rohan Gujral, and the ever-incisive Punit Pania bring the festival to a powerful, punch-packed close.

At its core, Comedy Mixtape is more than just laughter — it’s a movement.

The event is presented by EVA Live, in collaboration with Midas Events and DXB Live.

Tickets start at INR 1,499. Available online.

May 30 & 31.

At Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.