Mumbai hosts ‘Comedy Mixtape’: A festival of India’s finest comedic talents

India’s top comedians unite for a two-day laughter extravaganza
Say goodbye to dimly lit clubs and predictable punchlines — Comedy Mixtape is here to flip the script on how we experience stand-up. This isn't just another comedy show; it’s an unapologetically bold celebration of humor in all its forms — raw, real, and brilliantly diverse.

For two back-to-back days, this festival unleashes a powerhouse lineup of India’s most daring and beloved comedic voices, each bringing their unique rhythm to a shared stage.

Ready your funny bone

Day 1 is a high-voltage blend of styles: the effortlessly relatable Aakash Gupta, the razor-sharp wit of Rahul Subramanian, and Ravi Gupta’s lightning-fast improv. Add in Gaurav Kapoor’s observational charm, Urooj Ashfaq’s fresh millennial lens, and the distinctive comedic signatures of Mohd. Suhel and Saurabh Pandey, and you’ve got a firecracker of an opening night.

Day 2 cranks the dial even higher. Harsh Gujral brings thunderous storytelling, while Biswa Kalyan Rath’s eccentric genius adds delightful unpredictability. Gurleen Pannu keeps things real and relevant, while Kaustubh Aggarwal dives into darker, edgier laughs. Ashish Solanki, Onkar Yadav, Rohan Gujral, and the ever-incisive Punit Pania bring the festival to a powerful, punch-packed close.

At its core, Comedy Mixtape is more than just laughter — it’s a movement.
The event is presented by EVA Live, in collaboration with Midas Events and DXB Live.

Tickets start at INR 1,499. Available online.

May 30 & 31.

At Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

