World Laughter Day 2025: How stand-up comedy took over the world

From jesters to joke-slingers

Comedy, as we know, didn’t exactly start with brick-wall backdrops and late-night Netflix specials. In ancient times, jesters and minstrels cracked wise in courts and taverns, often toeing a dangerous line — make the king laugh, you live; bore him, well… you’d rather not know

Fast-forward to the 19th century and vaudeville had swept America. These travelling shows were a patchwork of acts — singers, machines, jugglers and of course, comedians. Vaudeville performers would deliver snappy monologues, joke routines and cheeky aside, planting the seeds of what we’d one day call stand-up.