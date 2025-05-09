Sravanthi Basa delivers dark laughs and raw truths in a stand-up special that’s anything but sugar-coated

Mother’s Day is a heartfelt occasion celebrated across the globe to honour the love, strength, and sacrifices of mothers. While it’s often marked with flowers, gifts, and sentimental gestures, this year in Hyderabad, one comedian is taking a refreshingly bold route — by serving up laughter with a side of raw honesty.

With Sravanthi Basa’s Strictly 18+ Kids, this Mother’s Day is getting a darkly comic twist

The first half of the show explores the mother-daughter and mother-son relationships, drawn from her own life — both as a daughter and as a mother to a Gen Alpha son. “We’ve been conditioned to treat motherhood as this sacred, noble sacrifice. But nobody talks about how exhausting it can be, or how often we’re guilt-tripped into silence,” she says. Her material challenges that pedestal with unfiltered reflections and biting humour.