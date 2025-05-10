Comedy’s job is just an hour of escape: Sapan Verma

In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, stand-up comedian Sapan Verma opens up about Lower Back Pain, his latest special, where personal crises turn into collective laughter. Reflecting on turning 35, fatherhood, and a wild Amsterdam detour, Sapan shares how life’s absurdities became fuel for comedy.

Sapan Verma on fatherhood, Gen-Z and the stand-up scene

From generational divides to the weight of adulting, he unpacks it all with trademark wit and vulnerability, turning midlife chaos into something unexpectedly cathartic.

You’ve navigated turning 35, fatherhood, and some interesting Amsterdam adventures in your new special. At what point did you look at your life and think, “This is either comedy material or I need therapy!”

There's a quote often attributed to Mark Twain that says humour is defined as tragedy plus time. So I know that whenever I'm going through something crazy or terrible, I'll be able to look back at it a few months later and find the funny in it. It's a bit selfish maybe but whenever an incident happens, my first thought always is—"how can I make this funny for the stage?"