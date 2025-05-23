Cats, comedy & coffee: Azeem Banatwalla comes to Hyderabad with his new comedy special, Generational

At its core, the show is a reflection of the times we live in—one where memes replace conversations and our phones often know us better than our closest friends. “It’s about our relationships with our friends and our phones,” Azeem says, adding with a laugh, “And cats. Lots of cats.” The show also dives into the world of Gen-Z, “I love Gen-Z kids. If you watch the show, you’ll see why.”

Unlike a lot of comedians who have a eureka moment or specific muses in their life after which they start writing, Generational was specifically written for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. “As much as I’d like to have a crazy story, there isn’t one. I set out to write something different, and I think it is achieved,” Azeem laughs.