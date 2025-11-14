Mervyn Rozz ahead of 'On Arrival' show in Bengaluru: How standup comedy led to a global journey

A

It has been almost nine years since I’ve been doing comedy, since 2017. During these nine years, I’ve done various shows like line-up shows, sets based on cinema awards in the format of a mock cinema award show. Earlier, I used to improvise everything. Then came my first solo special — Moving On. I did that for almost 1.5 years. The idea for Moving On was that it was about my journey — how I started as a sales manager, then quit my job and became a stand-up comedian and how I’ve been doing it since then. I would end that show by quoting a bad experience in my life. Then, I will say, “no matter how bad our life is, we have to move on in life.” After Moving On, my next show is called On Arrival. This show is basically about what happens after I ‘moved on.’