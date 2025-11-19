Avinash Barabari’s journey from data desks to owning the stage in his mother tongue in Hyderabad

Even as he travels across cities, he refuses to dilute his Hyderabadi-Telugu tone or rhythm. “If I soften it, I lose half my personality.” And in many ways, that refusal has become his signature.

Alongside comedy, Avinash continues to write and act, with two films already released and two more on the way. His one-liners — whether declaring that a three-month relationship is “just an internship,” or the auto driver shayari he reimagines as stand-up material like Phool hai gulaab ka, khushbu diya karo; gaadi hai gareeb ki, side diya karo. “Hyderabad gives you lines for free,” he jokes.

Avinash performs crowd work too but on his own terms. “I keep it clean,” he says firmly. “Punching down is easy; I’d rather not. Crowd interaction is actually tough — you can fall many times. But I like that challenge.” Instead of relying on audiences for shortcuts, he often flips the moment by asking what they perceive from his persona on stage. “That’s when the real fun begins,” he states.

As for the future, his path is clear. “I want to keep performing in Telugu, wherever I go,” he says with pride. “If you succeed in your own language, that feeling is bigger than anything else.”

Tickets start at ₹299 .November 23, 7 pm. At The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills.

