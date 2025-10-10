Chennai’s stand-up revolution: Here’s how the city cracked the comedy code

Breaking walls, building laughs: Karthik Kumar

Comedy without a playbook: When we did our first public gigs of what we now call ‘stand-up comedy’ in late 2009, we didn’t even know what to call it. South India had mimicry, stage jokes, and sketches, but no real stand-up, especially nothing opinionated or political. Cinema was stuck with body-shaming and outdated chauvinistic humour. Sharp opinions were risky. Even shows like Lollu Sabha got threatened and shut down because of too many sacred cows.

In that atmosphere, what we were doing felt quietly revolutionary. We called them ‘breaking the fourth wall monologues.’ It wasn’t until 2012 that we named it ‘Evam Stand-up Tamasha.’ From 2009 to 2011, we told urban, relatable stories at places like Alliance Française, and slowly pubs invited us for comedy nights, competing for attention where comedy was new.

Meanwhile, Mumbai was witnessing its own early comedy scene. The Comedy Store had arrived, All India Bakchod (AIB) was still ‘Mumbai Heroes,’ and Vir Das was performing for mostly the elite NRI diaspora. Vir’s was polished and cerebral, while ours was raw, rooted, and hyper-local—Tanglish comedy born from this soil. We didn’t know joke structure, but learning by doing and failing made it authentic and unforgettable. We had a ball.

From bomb to boom: My first solo show happened by accident. A theatre venue cancelled at the last minute, so we turned a long monologue into comedy. I did 40 minutes of improv—no prep, just talking. The first show was a flop—only five people came, two left early, and one lady asked me never to do it again. But an hour later, the night show was packed—100 people, buzzing with energy. The same material that bombed earlier killed that night. The jokes weren’t polished, but the stories were local and real—that made all the difference.

Comedy’s higher calling: When we started, the only aim was to make people laugh. Now, the bar is much higher. Audiences want to laugh, yes, but they also want to think, feel, and be challenged. They expect honesty and sometimes activism. We are delivering truth through laughter, a role that’s both beautiful and terrifying. As I say, clowns telling the truth are safer than politicians spreading lies.

The new groove: The current comedy scene is vibrant and alive. Of course, it’s always a grind for newcomers, and by young comedians, I don’t mean inexperienced. There are trailblazers selling out massive venues. Look at Zakir Khan! Look at Alexander Babu selling out auditoriums in remote towns in Europe! There’s room for all kinds of comedy now. Some comics label themselves as ‘clean comedy.’ Others lean into political or edgy material. There’s no single definition anymore, and that’s a healthy sign. Micro-genres are thriving. Everyone has their tribe.

As for audiences being sensitive, I think we’ve already been through that wave. Everyone got offended, got tired of being offended, and it’s now just background noise. Legal notices and police complaints against comedians aren’t even surprising anymore. Chennai audiences have matured too. They may flinch at frank talks about sex or gender, but they’ve never banned or boycotted us. The city supports dissent, humour, and commentary. And that says something about Chennai’s cultural maturity.

The comedy brotherhood: If there’s one thing I miss from the early days, it’s the fraternity—that sense of being part of a small, tight-knit community. The earliest group of comedians in India was truly borderless. I can still call up Zakir (Khan), Tanmay (Bhat), Amit (Tandon), or any of the old gang—because we started together. There was camaraderie. Today, I’m not sure if younger comics have that same bond.