Controversial by Joteen Patro brings back old-school comedy in Hyderabad

From a software engineer to a stand-up comedian, Joteen Patro’s journey has been anything but ordinary. “My first open mic in 2015 went really badly,” he laughs. “But being on stage felt so good that I knew I had to do it again.” One year later, he quit his job and decided to pursue comedy full-time.

Dark jokes and daily absurdities — Joteen Patro finds light in the most weighty corners of life

As he prepares to bring his solo show Controversial to Hyderabad, Joteen says the city feels like home turf. “Hyderabad audiences are great—they’re just like Mumbai or Bengaluru crowds. Everyone laughs at the same human problems.”

The show’s name, Controversial, comes from his early days of being “very opinionated.” “It had a lot of edgy topics—marriage, therapy, domestic violence, even child abuse—but all from personal experiences and silly takes,” he explains. “Now there are fewer opinions, more jokes—but the name stuck.”

Known for his sharp Hinglish humour and relatable storytelling, Joteen admits that his on-stage persona is far from the “clean” image his online clips suggest.

“People think I do clean comedy because of what they see on YouTube,” he says. “But my live shows are not clean at all. I just go with the flow — if it’s dark, clean, or weird, I’ll still do it.”

Language, for him, isn’t a barrier but a tool. “I mix English and Hindi without thinking. Some days one line comes out in English, the next day it’s in Hindi. I don’t plan it—it just happens naturally.” Despite the spontaneity, he insists his sets are “written and practised” with the flexibility to change things while performing.

Beyond laughs, Joteen hopes his audience walks away with something deeper. “If people can laugh and stay open-minded, that’s enough. We live in times where everyone’s waiting to be offended. I just want them to relax, relate, and maybe see that even uncomfortable truths can be funny.”

Tickets start at Rs. 299.

October 12, 6 pm.

At Aaromale, Film Nagar.

(— Isha Parvatiyar)