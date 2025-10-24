Avinash Agarwal turns office chaos into the jungle book with his show in Hyderabad

Avinash Agarwal’s Corporate Jungle is a solo stand-up show that finds wild humour in the most unexpected place — the office. He first got the idea, fittingly, in an actual jungle. “I went on a safari and realised how many similarities there are between wildlife and corporate life,” he says, laughing at the memory. The predator-prey dynamic, the territorial battles, the quiet hierarchy — it was all there, just in better lighting and fewer PowerPoint slides. This concent soon enough turned into a full-fledged act that examines the absurdities of corporate existence through the lens of the wild.

Avinash’s relationship with both comedy and 9 to 5 grind goes way back — 15 years, to be exact. “I started doing stand-up and my corporate career around the same time,” he says. “It was a refreshing contrast — being in the office throughtout the day and then being on stage after hours.” That balance continues even today — he still holds a full-time corporate job! He insists that it helps him “balance both sides of my brain, left and right.” Perhaps, that’s what keeps his observations razor-sharp and his humour grounded in reality.

When asked why audiences connect so strongly to his sets, he doesn’t hesitate with his answer. “At the end of the workday, people are looking for an outlet, and laughter is truly the best expression of it.” For Avinash, the magic of stand-up lies in the quickness of it all. “It’s personalised, interactive and very in the moment,” he says. His delivery swings between two languages, English and Hindi, a linguistic blend he created carefully over the years. “English is my primary medium, but some local references, dialogues and punchlines showcase their true essence only in Hindi,” he explains. “That’s a fine balance I work on with every bit.”

As he brings the show to Hyderabad, Avinash is particularly excited. “This city’s audience is one of the friendliest and most welcoming in the country,” he claims, happily. While the corporate quirks he jokes about remain universal, he is quick to note that every city has it’s own flavour. “The main point of corporate life is that it remains the same across the country, but local references do change.”

Even his colleagues — past and present — have been in on the fun. “They’ve seen my shows and have been quite supportive,” he states. “They understand it’s all in good humour. It’s about the intention behind the joke — never to offend, only to share a laugh.”

In both comedy and corporate life, he mentions that the key is the same: stay in the moment. “Some of the most frustrating moments from office life make for great humour,” Avinash tells us. “As the saying goes — comedy is tragedy plus time.”

₹499. October 25, 7.30 pm onwards. At Tease, Begumpet.

— Written by Isha Parvatiyar