Jeeveshu Ahluwalia’s stand-up show in Hyderabad puts a light on the absurdity of mundane life

In India’s evolving stand-up comedy scene, Jeeveshu Ahluwahlia is carving out his niche with a show aptly titled Who Gives a Shit. The name itself sets the tone — its unfiltered, and captures everyday absurdities. Jeeveshu’s mission is simple: to shine a spotlight on the ridiculous things people do — regardless of gender, politics, or religion — and turn them into exaggerated moments of hilarity.

For Jeeveshu, comedy begins and ends with observation. From Hyderabad’s chaotic traffic to Gurgaon’s faulty drainage or Bengaluru’s never-ending airport commute, local quirks often form the opening act. “When I land in a new city, I take a feel of the city, observe the food, traffic, and behaviour. My first 10 minutes are always about them — so they’re on my team,” he explains. It’s a delicate balance: making audiences feel seen without ever alienating them.

But behind the laughs lies an elaborate method. He calls comedy an “executional art form,” one that often puts you in the spot. “When a joke doesn’t land, you start questioning every aspect of your life. Am I a good comic? Am I a good person? Is my life worth it? You spiral into doubts that have nothing to do with the joke. But when it works, you feel like God’s gift to mankind. Comedy is selfish that way—it takes you from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs in about 38 seconds,” he reflects.

That creative process often starts with everyday details. Jeeveshu gives an example of his observation in Dubai where a sign in the lift read ‘Do not use the elevator in case of fire’ which sparked a joke about his struggle with obesity. “At 150 kilos, I knew if a fire broke out on the 40th floor, I wasn’t making it down 40 flights of stairs. I’d still take the lift,” he laughs. Such observations become the raw material of his sets.

Looking at the bigger picture, Jeeveshu acknowledges both the growth and the constraints of India’s still-young comedy scene. Unlike in the US, where political and religious satire flourishes, Indian comics tread cautiously.

At its core, his philosophy stays true to the show’s name: Who gives a shit? For Jeeveshu, the win isn’t in audiences remembering punchlines, it’s in them walking away with aching jaws from smiling too much. That fleeting, collective joy, he insists, is comedy’s real legacy.

