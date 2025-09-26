Comedian Vivek Muralidharan turns the city’s quirks and everyday life into fresh, unpredictable laughs with his show in Hyderabad

When Vivek Muralidharan steps on stage in Hyderabad with Death by Laughter, it isn’t just another city on his tour — it’s a city he knows, quirks and all. “I’ve been here for 12 to 14 years now, so the jokes are more personalised. I know more about Hyderabad than other cities,” he says, hinting at the local flavour fans can expect. From the famous Hyderabadi tardiness to the city’s witty everyday life, Vivek has stitched it all into his comedy, noticing things most of us barely pause to see.

Vivek Muralidharan's Death by Laughter brings a new set of jokes to town

But don’t expect a repeat performance. While the show name stays the same, Vivek keeps his content fresh. “Every three to four months, there are new bits. The content keeps changing, so it’s never the same show twice,” he explains. In other words, what you’ve seen online is just a teaser — a snapshot, not the full story.

For Vivek, comedy comes from living curiously and observing everything around him. “Saturday and Sunday are my weekdays — they’re when I perform. Monday to Friday is my weekend,” he laughs, almost like it’s a personal secret. That’s when he dives into mini projects: reading a book, exploring a hidden café, or simply wandering the streets to soak up life. “All these experiences become material for my shows,” he says, proving that the line between life and stage is delightfully thin.

Travel, too, shapes his comedy. Experiencing different cultures — like his first visit to Punjab — gives him fresh perspectives, not only on other people but on his own life back home. “Travelling shows you what’s unusual about your own life. That’s where a lot of my writing comes from,” he reflects.

Even small observations — a gesture, a local habit, or a phrase — can spark a joke. Expect a show that feels familiar yet unpredictable, full of the quirks, humour, and punchlines that only someone who truly knows the city could deliver. And as his cab pulls away, you get a sense that for this comic, the jokes never stop traveling, just like him.

Tickets start at `499.

September 27, 5.30 pm & 7.30 pm.

At The Comedy Theatre, Vinayak Nagar.

( Story written by Isha Parvatiyar)