Nikhil Jain explores modern dating and more in upcoming Hyderabad show
Modern dating isn’t just complicated — it’s a maze of apps, expectations, and quietly absurd moments that most people recognise but rarely articulate. Comedian Nikhil Jain taps into exactly that space with his stand-up special BTS — Bumbl, Tindr, Shaadi.kom, a set that draws as much from lived experience as it does from the strange ecosystem of digital relationships.
Hyderabad to host Nikhil Jain’s new show on modern dating and relationships
Built over four years, the show unfolds as a personal journey — beginning with self reflection, moving into chaos of dating apps, and ending with stories that highlight how unprepared most of us we are when it comes to intimacy and sex education. The material sits somewhere between sharp observations and candid confessions, finding humour in everything from ghosting to mismatched expectations, while constantly evolving on stage.
Excerpts:
Your show taps into modern dating chaos. What made this the right time to built a set around dating apps?
I’ve actually been building this bit for about four years. I started with relationship material, but I knew there was something more to explore with dating apps — especially because I was going through it myself. Last year, I really sat down and realised how many apps are out there and how absurd the whole space has become. That’s when it clicked.
How much of the material comes from personal experience versus observation?
Around 60 per cent is personal. The rest comes from observing how strange things get on these apps. There’s exaggeration, of course, but a lot of it is rooted in real experiences.
Dating humour can feel repetitive. How do you keep it fresh?
I go beyond usual apps people talk about. I explore platform like OkCupid or Pure App — spaces people don’t always discuss. And I add my own perspective. For example, there’s a joke about how OkCupid asks you thousands of questions, but to become an MLA, you just need one FIR. Those layers make it feel more personal and less predictable.
Do you see your comedy as catharsis, commentary, or just chaos?
Right now, it’s more chaos. But I do want to move towards more vulnerability — talking about ghosting, breakups, loneliness. Those things are there, but I’m still building that muscle on stage.
What’s been the most unexpected audience reaction?
Sometimes the real joke is in the follow-up, and it takes a second to land. When audiences suddenly realise there’s a deeper or even political layer, that delayed reaction to the unexpected punchline is very satisfying.
How do you decide what jokes make it to the stage?
I believe in punching up. If a joke feels like it’s punching down, I drop it. I also filter material based on the city — some jokes are more political, and I adjust depending on where I’m performing.
You deal with adult humour. How do you avoid alienating audiences?
Context is key. I make sure everyone understands what I am talking about, even if they’re not familiar with dating apps. If the audience is with me from the start, they will stay with me.
You’re performing in Hyderabad — do audiences here respond differently?
Yes, especially compared to other cities where some apps aren’t as popular. In Hyderabad or Bengaluru, people immediately get the references, which helps the jokes land better.
Describe your comedic lens for BTS - Bumbl, Tindr and Shaadi.kom in one line.
Absurd, slightly dark — and funny above everything else.
Tickets start at ₹299. April 12, 5.45 pm. At Aaromale - Cafe & Creative Community, Film Nagar.
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