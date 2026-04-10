Nikhil Jain explores modern dating and more in upcoming Hyderabad show

Modern dating isn’t just complicated — it’s a maze of apps, expectations, and quietly absurd moments that most people recognise but rarely articulate. Comedian Nikhil Jain taps into exactly that space with his stand-up special BTS — Bumbl, Tindr, Shaadi.kom, a set that draws as much from lived experience as it does from the strange ecosystem of digital relationships.

Hyderabad to host Nikhil Jain’s new show on modern dating and relationships

Built over four years, the show unfolds as a personal journey — beginning with self reflection, moving into chaos of dating apps, and ending with stories that highlight how unprepared most of us we are when it comes to intimacy and sex education. The material sits somewhere between sharp observations and candid confessions, finding humour in everything from ghosting to mismatched expectations, while constantly evolving on stage.

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