Sharon Verma turns her 20s into tight, self-aware comedy with her show in Hyderabad
In an age of carefully curated confidence and loud declarations of self-reliance, Sharon Verma’s comedy leans into something far more honest — the mess. Her stand-up special Weak Independent Woman isn’t about rejecting independence; it’s about admitting that strength and softness often coexist. As she brings the show back to Hyderabad for the second time, Sharon opens up about navigating her 20s, turning tragic thoughts into punchlines, and why it’s okay to not have it all figured out.
Sharon Verma's comedy show in Hyderabad embraces the chaos of her 20s
The title really stands out. What’s the story behind it?
It’s an embodiment of how I’m trying to navigate the world in my 20s. I’ve worked very hard to become independent, but whatever challenges life throws at me, I still find myself a little weak. I cry, I yell, and then I get through it — but I cry and yell nonetheless. A lot of women feel this way. We crave independence and we’ve built lives around it, but life is difficult, so it’s not like we’re joyously riding through it.
What draws you to talk about vulnerability on stage?
I just like talking about what I’m dealing with. I’m very driven and ambitious, so my vulnerability often takes a backseat. On the outside, I’m trying to be this baddie character, but at heart, I’m still very soft and emotional. I try to talk about that in a funny way so it does not sound like a sob story. Life is tragic, but there’s comedy in tragedy.
What can audiences expect from the show?
Complete authenticity. I take my most tragic thoughts and turn them into set-ups and punchlines in a very tight show. By the end, people will know this character — Sharon — how she thinks, how she feels, and hopefully, they’ll like her.
Once the laughs fade, what do you hope stays with the audience?
I hope people feel it’s okay to embrace their vulnerabilities. You don’t have to be perfect or strong all the time. The show also has strong perspectives — even though it’s called Weak Independent Woman, I have clear points of view. If people agree, great. If they don’t, I hope they can still laugh and accept that we can think differently.
What are you expecting from Hyderabad this time?
This will be my second time here, and the first show was really good.
I get so many messages from people in Hyderabad, so I’m hoping they enjoy it just as much. Also, I missed out on biryani last time — so I’m really hoping that gets fixed this time.
