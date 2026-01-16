Comedy as a catalyst: Alok Menon on laughter, identity, and belonging

A

Because body hair sits at the intersection of the personal and the political in a way that’s almost suspiciously perfect. It’s intimate, ordinary and obsessively managed. Everyone has it, but almost everyone has been taught to negotiate it quietly. As material, it looks small. But the moment you pay attention, it opens onto questions of gender, race, discipline and desire. Power doesn’t announce itself loudly here. It shows up in the bathroom mirror. Comedy is especially good at working at that scale. It can take something we’re told is ‘trivial’ and reveal how much meaning it has been carrying all along.

Body hair is familiar enough to lower defences and charged enough to sustain a longer conversation. People arrive laughing, then realise they have complicated feelings about razors.