Aadar Malik shares a glimpse of one giant Bollywood autopsy in Hyderabad

A

The idea came from the fact that Bollywood genuinely needed us to find patterns and figure out why things are going wrong. The easiest way to do that was by listing problems one by one and dissecting them. The title actually started with a podcast where we were breaking down really bad films. We began calling those discussions a ‘postmortem’, and eventually that evolved into a live show. Now it’s become this pattern-recognition machine that’s constantly trying to understand what went wrong.