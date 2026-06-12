Karthik Kumar on his latest show Good Timing Ji: 'At 48, It feels like my career is finally beginning”

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A great deal of my work has been autobiographical. Blood Chutney, for instance, was about what was happening in my life at that particular time. I tend to use my own experiences as a lens through which I explore broader social and political themes.

This show is also autobiographical in a way, as it reflects on luck 25 years into my journey. 2024 was a disastrous year for me. I would rather not go into the details, but it felt unfair and unpleasant. I’m referring to things that were said on YouTube by people who were once part of my life. It felt like a form of cancellation within my personal world. It was the lowest point of my life.

Then, just a year later, I embarked on a new journey as a writer, director and creator. I became part of Heartbeat, in which I play one of the lead roles. That show changed my life. It is probably one of the most-watched OTT series in India at the moment, and it brought me validation and appreciation at the very start of this new chapter.

That is why the show is relatable. It is about luck and the role it plays in our lives. But I don’t think you should outsource all of it. Some of that belief has to be internalised. Your readiness plays a part in determining when luck arrives. In a way, the show is fun pop philosophy filtered through comedy. Think of it as the sort of thing a boy band might sing about.