Maya Krishnan brings Manjula Teacher to the stage with her debut solo special 'Pomblel'

The first show sold out before she started writing it. That is either complete chaos or complete confidence, and with Maya Krishnan, it is both.

Ahead of Pomblel in Chennai, Maya Krishnan talks satire, womanhood and Manjula Teacher

With Pomblel, her debut solo stand-up special, Maya brings Manjula Teacher to a larger stage. And if you’ve spent any time in Tamil internet circles recently, you already know that Manjula Teacher does not arrive to make you comfortable. She arrives to take attendance.

Maya is a kattaikkoothu artiste, theatre performer, musician, actor, and comedian who has spent years on stages across India and abroad. She is, by no measure, a newcomer. But Pomblel is something she has not done before, a solo show that is entirely, unambiguously hers.

Manjula Teacher was not built to get laughs. She was built inside a crisis. During her time on Bigg Boss Tamil, Maya found that speaking plainly about the misogyny inside the house got her labelled as an angry woman. “I had to use theatre,” she explains. “I had to become one of them to show what it feels like to be that person. That’s how Manjula was created, as their representative.”

What is interesting about Maya’s approach to this material is her relationship with laughter itself. She did not create Manjula to be funny. She says this plainly, without apology. “I created her to question. If people laugh, that is a gift. And I love gifts. I will receive every one of them with gratitude, without refusing even the tiniest among them.”

She starts every day of creation with Nina Simone’s Feeling Good. She is currently being made to laugh by her cat, Kalpana, and also by Chaplin and Buster Keaton, which is a combination that tells you everything about the range of her comic sensibility.