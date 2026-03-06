Kaviraj Singh‘s stand-up set hits Hyderabad: A comedic take on cultural shifts

In the weeks before a comedy special is recorded and released into the permanence of the internet, it still breathes differently on stage. That is the space Kaviraj Singh finds himself in as he brings Women Encore to Hyderabad for one of its final performances before putting it online. The set, he says, has “changed a little” after the aftermath of intense reactions to his earlier special, Women.

“I think I faced a lot of backlash for my previous comedy special,” he says. “I believe it was necessary to make a second part.” But rather than positioning the newset as redemption, Kaviraj frames it as reflection. “The main theme is about how comedy is received. The tough time comics are facing today,” he explains.

The show continues conversations about modern culture and the society in transition — “old values are fading and we are getting new values” — while also joking about the “hellfire” that flooded his socials. There were “no boundaries when it comes to trolling,” he notes. Some of the more debated jokes return with “a little bit of explanation,”though he maintains, “normally, I write very cut to cut. I don’t explain myself.”

Through it all, intention remains his anchor. “My main goal as a comedian is to make people laugh and produce really good quality content,” Kaviraj says firmly. “When I’m alone in my room, I should be laughing at my own jokes, only then I keep it in my set.”

As for Hyderabad, Kaviraj has been here only once before and calls the previous reception “surprisingly great”. He hopes this final leg “is just as memorable as the first time around.”

Tickets start at ₹399. March 6, 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.

