Saikiran to debut evolving jokes in unique Ugadi Show in Hyderabad

As a stand-up comic, Saikiran has built a reputation for sharp observations, clean humour, and an easy conversational style that turns everyday situations into laugh-out-loud moments. With his upcoming show Rolling New Jokes, he’s doing something slightly different — stepping on stage with material that’s still evolving. The show arrives at an interesting moment: on Ugadi, a day he says he often marks by trying out brand-new ideas. For Saikiran, comedy isn’t just about delivering polished punchlines; it’s about the process — the instinct, the trial and error, and sometimes the silence before a joke finally finds its rhythm. In this conversation with Indulge, he talks about how jokes are born, why editing them can be harder than writing them, and the strange, hilarious moments from daily life that still surprise even a seasoned comic.
Saikiran’s new show explores the evolution of comedy through fresh material in Rolling New Jokes
Excerpts
Rolling New Jokes suggests material that’s still in motion. How do you know when a joke is ready?
Sometimes a thought is so strong you feel an urge to immediately share it. Other times it’s just a vague idea, so you run it in your head a few times, write it down, let it sit for a few days, and revisit it later. Once it feels like it has some cohesion, you try it on stage and see how the audience reacts. Mostly it’s instinct and experience — until the audience gives the final judgement.
Your comedy often comes from everyday observations. What’s the most recent real-life moment that instantly felt like stand-up material?
Usually comics talk about traffic jams, but recently I had a cab driver who was so fast even Google Maps couldn’t keep pace with him. He was taking turns before the navigation even announced them. From the back seat it felt like Maps wasn’t giving him instructions — it was giving me commentary on what he was doing. By the time Maps said “you have arrived,” he had already left!
When a brand-new joke doesn’t land on stage, do you fix it, rework it, or let it go?
It depends on whether it failed at the idea level or the wording level. Sometimes the joke is new and I may not have delivered it correctly or concisely. It usually takes a few attempts before you give up on a joke. Even then, comics are possessive about their jokes — nothing is truly thrown away. It might return in another context.
As a comedian, do you find writing the joke harder, or the process of editing and tightening it?
The first version is much easier. Either it comes in a moment of inspiration or you get a premise while exploring a topic — both are fun. Editing and tightening is much harder. The first is like going on a date; the latter is maintaining a relationship — difficult, but once it works, it has long-term benefits.
With audiences discovering comedians through short clips online, has that changed the way you structure or pace your jokes?
Not really. Shorts and reels may increase visibility, but long-form still matters. If someone doesn’t have the attention span for a 10 minute video, will they sit through an hour-long show? The writing hasn’t changed — only the way we edit videos to get them under three minutes for the algorithm.
What’s the toughest part about building a fresh set compared to performing material you already know works?
The silence when something you thought was funny doesn’t get a laugh the first time. But that’s balanced by the exhilaration when a joke works for the first time. With older bits, there’s the confidence that they’ll land, so you focus more on refining the performance.
Do audiences react differently when they know they’re watching new material?
Very few people notice the difference. Work-in-progress shows are still relatively rare in India. Most people just want to be entertained, so we usually sandwich new bits between tested material. But regular audience members do enjoy hearing completely new jokes.
Are there certain personal stories you still hesitate to turn into jokes, or is everything fair game once it’s funny?
Just like a singer can sing about anything or a painter can paint about anything, a comic can joke about anything that resonates with them. If we’re not joking about something, it’s usually because it doesn’t emotionally connect with us at the moment — or it’s not worth the trouble.
If someone is coming to Rolling New Jokes, what kind of night should they expect?
A day before, I’ll be releasing my special Matrimania on YouTube. The next day, this show happens on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year — a day when I usually perform new sets. So audiences will hear some very fresh material I’m working on for a future show about dating, along with some solid bits that aren’t part of my regular touring sets. Overall, they can expect to start the New Year with some big laughs.
