Manjeet Sarkar’s show brings introspection to Hyderabad’s comedy scene

The room fills up with the usual promise of a stand-up night — laughter, quick punchlines, a sense of easy release. But Manjeet Sarkar has been steadily moving away from that predictability, leaning instead into pauses, discomfort, and ideas that don’t resolve neatly. His comedy has evolved from reactive and outward-looking to something far more internal, where the punchline isn’t always the end goal. With Life Offline, Manjeet steps away from the noise of constant opinions and instant reactions, choosing to sit with thoughts that are slower, heavier, and more personal. He talks with us about building a set that lingers as much as it lands, as he brings his show to Hyderabad.

From punchlines to pondering: Manjeet Sarkar’s new show challenges comedy norms

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