Manjeet Sarkar’s show brings introspection to Hyderabad’s comedy scene
The room fills up with the usual promise of a stand-up night — laughter, quick punchlines, a sense of easy release. But Manjeet Sarkar has been steadily moving away from that predictability, leaning instead into pauses, discomfort, and ideas that don’t resolve neatly. His comedy has evolved from reactive and outward-looking to something far more internal, where the punchline isn’t always the end goal. With Life Offline, Manjeet steps away from the noise of constant opinions and instant reactions, choosing to sit with thoughts that are slower, heavier, and more personal. He talks with us about building a set that lingers as much as it lands, as he brings his show to Hyderabad.
From punchlines to pondering: Manjeet Sarkar’s new show challenges comedy norms
Excerpts:
Life Offline feels more inward than your earlier work — what made you turn the lens on yourself this time?
I think it was less a conscious pivot and more a result of where I was mentally. For a long time, I was reacting to the world outside — news, culture, absurdities. But stepping back from all that noise naturally pushed me inward. The questions became more personal: how I process things, what I avoid, what I believe when no one’s watching. That felt more honest at this point.
What should audiences walk into Life Offline prepared for — easy laughs, uneasy silences, or something that sits with them after?
Ideally, all three. There are definitely laughs, but I’m not chasing them every second. Some moments are meant to feel a little uncomfortable or quiet. This show talks about death, suicide, depression and coping. If something lingers after the show — an idea, a question, even a feeling — that’s probably the best outcome.
Your comedy often lives in discomfort — how do you know when a joke should provoke versus when it risks alienating?
It’s a fine line, and honestly, you don’t always get it right. For me, intention matters. If the joke is coming from curiosity or honesty, audiences can usually sense that — even if they don’t fully agree. If it starts feeling like I’m pushing buttons just to get a reaction, that’s when it risks alienating.
You’ve described trial shows as a space to experiment — what’s one bit from this set that failed on stage but you refused to drop?
There was a bit about pedophilia in India involving family friends, along with a personal anecdote, that consistently got weird tension laughs — confusion, awkwardness. But I knew there was something real in it. So instead of dropping it, I kept reshaping it — the framing, the pacing, the vulnerability. Eventually, it started landing in the last few shows. Let’s see how Hyderabad reacts to it.
Has stepping back from constant online noise changed your writing process, or just the themes you’re drawn to?
Both. Without the constant input, the writing process slows down, but it also becomes clearer. You’re not reacting instantly — you’re sitting with ideas longer. And naturally, the themes shift to something more reflective and personal.
Your tone feels more controlled now, less explosive — was that intentional?
I think it’s been gradual. Earlier, the energy was more reactive, almost like I was trying to keep up with everything. Now, I’m more comfortable letting things breathe on stage. The control comes from not needing to prove anything every minute.
You blur personal storytelling with social commentary — do you ever self-censor?
I wouldn’t call it self-censorship, but there’s definitely a filter. People hear what they want to hear. I try to write in a way where my jokes aren’t misused to justify something horrible. And as long as I’m not hurting someone’s feelings, I’m good — but people feeling called out is not my problem.
When you’re performing unfinished material, how do you manage an audience expecting polished punchlines?
That’s a craft you build over years. You start knowing what will work, what won’t, and how to still give a good show. Trial shows are for finding those pockets of improvement. Also, when you address it, audiences enjoy seeing the journey of a joke.
Hyderabad crowds are known to be quietly observant but sharply reactive — did that shape the show?
Definitely. Hyderabad audiences don’t give you easy validation. It makes my job tougher, but my jokes better. I actually prefer that kind of audience.
If people leave Life Offline thinking more than laughing, is that still a win?
Absolutely. Laughter is important — it’s the language of stand-up — but it’s not the only measure. I’m not here for easy giggles. I’m here to say interesting things. If someone walks away thinking or feeling something deeper, that’s just as valuable — maybe even more.
Tickets start at ₹499. March 28, 5.30 pm & 7.30 pm.
At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.