This stand-up show in Hyderabad thrives on strange little things people do everyday without realising

A safety pin, bad breath, awkward social behaviour — for comedian Himanshu Uikey, the smallest and most forgettable details of everyday life can easily become the foundation of an entire comedy bit. But unlike comedians who rely purely on relatable everyday humour, Himanshu’s observational comedy comes from noticing details people recognise instantly but rarely stop to think about. “There are two types of observations,” he says. “One is where the audience goes, ‘Yeah, this is exactly how it happens.’ And then the other thing about observational comedy is when the audience goes, ‘Yeah, this is exactly how it happens. How come I've never thought about it?’ And I try to do the later one.” And that’s the kind of comedy he’s set to bring to Hyderabad with his live stand-up show.

Himanshu Uikey brings his deeply observational comedy set to town

Rather than building jokes around broad topics, he enjoys obsessing over one tiny thing and stretching it into an elaborate analogy or story. “One of my newest bits is about a safety pin. And I just talk about a safety pin for the next 10-15 minutes,” he says. For Himanshu, stand-up comedy is less about instant brilliance and more about repetition, editing and failure. New material excites him because of its unpredictability. “There are 50 chances whether it will work, whether it will fail,”