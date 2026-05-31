‘Relapse’ finds humour in life’s beautiful chaos in Hyderabad
Fresh off a self-imposed “semi-retirement,” comedian Aakash Mehta is back on tour with Relapse — a show that spirals through marriage, politics, tiger conservation, overthinking, and the chaos of simply existing in 2026. Ahead of his show in Hyderabad, Aakash speaks to Indulge about why comedy became therapy again, how audiences are changing, and why listening to your wife is the greatest life advice possible.
Aakash Mehta reflects on audiences, overthinking and finding therapy on stage again with Relapse
Excerpts:
The title Relapse sounds dramatic, emotional, and hilarious at the same time. Why did that word feel right for this phase of your career?
I took a break last year to open a comedy club and thought it would be a much longer break. But I just couldn’t stay away from stand-up for that long. So we decided to call it Relapse. It felt accurate.
What made you realise you wanted to get back on stage again?
Honestly? Trump kidnapping Maduro (Venezuela’s president). I was just sitting there thinking, “What is happening in the world?” Comedy is how I process life, and the world has felt completely unprocessable over the last year. I needed to talk about it somewhere.
Would you say creating this show felt therapeutic?
Comedy has always been therapeutic for me. This show is basically me returning to that and trying to make sense of the world we live in right now.
Your comedy often comes from everyday anxieties and overthinking. What kind of moments make up Relapse?
It goes all over the place. I talk about marriage, international politics, tiger conservation, my parents — everything. When you’re trying to make sense of the world, you end up pulling from every experience you’ve ever had. That’s the zone this show exists in.
Tiger conservation feels unexpected in a stand-up set. How did that enter the show?
I went on a safari and it got me thinking way too much. Eventually I had to tell people what I was thinking about it.
Your humour feels very conversational rather than traditional set-up punchline comedy. What does your writing process look like?
I honestly just go on stage. I go to open mics and talk. I don’t really write things down. As the new kids say, it’s all vibes.
How do you handle moments when a joke doesn’t land?
Even if you’re the best batsman in the world, you get out sometimes. You don’t panic at the moment — experience takes over. You immediately start correcting the course. Sometimes the joke don’t work, sometimes the opinion don’t work, and sometimes, somebody just gets offended. In India, those are three very different things.
Was there any material in Relapse that initially felt too personal to perform?
All my marriage material is personal and risky. But I run every joke by my wife first. If she doesn’t laugh, it’s not going on stage. Honestly, my advice to all men is simple — just shut up and listen to your wife.
What’s your relationship with Hyderabad audiences been like over the years?
Hyderabad crowds have always been lovely. The rooms feel more sensitive and aware of what’s happening around the country. Hyderabad is one of those cities where I don’t have to explain eighth standard science during a joke. That’s a blessing.
What can audiences expect from the show?
Expect a laugh or 10. And hopefully at least one moment next week where you suddenly think, “Arey yaar, hum kya cheez pe hass rahe the bro?”
Tickets start at ₹499. May 31, 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
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