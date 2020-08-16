With travel restrictions in abundance and the pandemic leaving the travel-hungry starved with nowhere to go and seldom left to do, why not take a virtual front-row seat to some of Australia’s best and prime events. Find below events to be held at two of Australi's iconic performance hotspots from where upcoming events will be streamed virtually. Read on:

Live from the Sydney Opera House

A world-renowned mecca of culture, music, dance and theatrics, the Sydney Opera House is the quintessential go-to for the arts. Bringing world-class entertainment to the public, the Sydney Opera House regularly hosts live performances and never before seen footage as part of their Digital Season, a roster of events that encapsulate everything from standup comedy and theatrical tap dance to an orchestra performance lead by BAFTA award-winning composer Ólafur Arnalds.

Jam out at the Vault Sessions at the Arts Center Melbourne

Live-streamed directly from the stage of Australia’s iconic and premier concert venue, Hamer Hall, tune in for a day of acoustic delight made possible through a series of live gigs and digital concerts hosted by the Australian Music Vault. Showcasing the very best of the Australian music scene, catch the theatrical and musical stylings of this all-star Aussie line up of entertainers, from the comfort of your couch:

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks- Unwind to the deep and soulful tunes of guitarist, Cash Savage and her band The Last Drinks as they serenade you into the night. Available for streaming until August 20.

Arts Center Melbourne

Big Night In with John Foreman­- Uniting to virtually enthral audiences far and wide, decorated composer John Foreman and the Aussie Pops Orchestra have joined forces to bring together musicians and artists from an array of genres. Treat yourself to episodes filled with lively discussions, spontaneous musical numbers, with a finale culminating in a grand symphonic orchestra performance. Available for streaming until October 31.

Keeping The Curtain Up- Keeping the vivacious Australian performing arts community alive, relive some of Aussie music theatre’s as legendary performers take the stage to recount classics like Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, My Fair Lady, The Rocky Horror Show and many more. Available for streaming until December 31.

You can even take your pick from a pool of previously recorded digital concerts, which are only made available for two weeks!