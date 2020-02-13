Indian dance outfit V Unbeatable's epic performance to Rajinikanth song Marana Mass from Petta at the finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions has gone viral across all social media platforms. Although the dance group finished in the fourth spot, many rooted for them to take the cup.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the super hit song also took to Twitter to share a clip of the performance that featured some mindblowing stunts.

He wrote: “OMG! Unbelievable and mindblowing performance by these guys for Thalaivars Marana Mass at America’s got talent! @AGT. Congratulations.. just WOW!“

The group is now back for America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 and have reached the show's finale. The performance ended with a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon seemed stunned throughout the act.

Howie Mandel took to Twitter to write, “This is BY FAR the BEST act that has ever graced any of the stages on any talent show. @v_unbeatable brings more passion and dedication than ANY group I’ve ever seen. I hope they WIN! #AGTChampions.”

Watch: