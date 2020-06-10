This month, choreographer Jody Sperling and her company Time Lapse Dance (TLD) in New York offers three program-filled weeks, that includes a pride-month presentation on early performance technologist and visionary queer artist Loie Fuller (June 11), the YouTube Premiere of the Fuller-inspired work Turbulence (June 18) followed by a conversation on choreography and fluid dynamics with the physicist Larry Pratt, and a chance for audiences to drop into a Zoom rehearsal for a new work continuing Fuller’s legacy into environmentalism (June 26).

“In pride month we honour our differences and unite in celebration. Dance is a unifying force, bringing together the moving body with imagination, curiosity, well-being, and larger communities. As we confront systemic injustices, we must each pivot to help envision and enact a future that is more just, equitable and sustainable for all. I believe dance has an important role to play in mobilizing this new future. Rather than a simple retrospective, #TLDat20 is our initiative aimed at reflecting on past and present, so as to move boldly into the uncertain territories ahead,” said Jody Sperling, Choreographer/Artistic Director of Time Lapse Dance

Find the full schedule HERE.