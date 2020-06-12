This online performing arts festival presented by Sumansa Foundation will feature diverse performing art traditions of India, many of which still remain outside the digital economy. The festival will take place from June 10th- 14th, 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic fall has had a debilitating impact on the world of arts. Most artistes depend on their performance for their everyday survival. With a complete shut down of social activity, their situation is precarious.

From March 2020, Sumanasa Foundation has been supporting artists and those in associated professions (across India), many of whom belong to marginalised sections of society. As on May 28, they have supported 1,376 artists and disbursed Rs 44,89,900 to them through a direct cash transfer.

The Online Performing Arts Festival is in continuation of their efforts to support marginalised artists. They aim to cultivate an ecosystem where people can appreciate and pay for all art, therefore only donors will receive access to view the festival. For more details visit www.sumanasafoundation.org

Festival dates June 10-14, 2020

To Donate: Click on this link - https://tinyurl.com/yb8shw2u

Check out the festival schedule below:

Wednesday, June 10

ParaiIsai and Padal

Manimaran & Magizhini

Neiyyandi

GaneshanMelam

Bharatanatyam

Saneesh, Saranmohan & Vanitha

Padhakam

Narayanan Nambiar

Kattaikoothu

P. Thilagavathi & group

Thursday, JUNE 11

Bommalattam

M. Somasundaram & Group

VellaiMozhi

A. Revathi

Jogappas

Lakshman & Rakhi

Oyillatam

Deepan & group

Friday, June 12

Karagattam

J. Jayakumar& Group

Yakshagana

Shivanada Hedge & Group

Silambam

Manikandan & Group

TholpavaiKoothu

Muthuchandran & Group

Nadaswaram

N. Venkatesan & K. Muruganandam

Saturday, June 13

Veena

R.K. Padmanabha

Therukoothu

Palani Murugan & Group

Pavakathakali

K.C. Ramakrishnan & Group

Sunday, June 14

Mudiyettu

Murali Marar

Nadaswaram

T.M. Venkatesan

Villupattu

Chandran Isai Kuzhu

Contemporary Dance

Soundarya Gopi

MedaiNadakam

Indra & group