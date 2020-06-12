Performing artistes from across the country to participate in an online festival by Sumansa Foundation
This online performing arts festival presented by Sumansa Foundation will feature diverse performing art traditions of India, many of which still remain outside the digital economy. The festival will take place from June 10th- 14th, 2020.
The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic fall has had a debilitating impact on the world of arts. Most artistes depend on their performance for their everyday survival. With a complete shut down of social activity, their situation is precarious.
From March 2020, Sumanasa Foundation has been supporting artists and those in associated professions (across India), many of whom belong to marginalised sections of society. As on May 28, they have supported 1,376 artists and disbursed Rs 44,89,900 to them through a direct cash transfer.
The Online Performing Arts Festival is in continuation of their efforts to support marginalised artists. They aim to cultivate an ecosystem where people can appreciate and pay for all art, therefore only donors will receive access to view the festival. For more details visit www.sumanasafoundation.org
Festival dates June 10-14, 2020
To Donate: Click on this link - https://tinyurl.com/yb8shw2u
Check out the festival schedule below:
Wednesday, June 10
ParaiIsai and Padal
Manimaran & Magizhini
Neiyyandi
GaneshanMelam
Bharatanatyam
Saneesh, Saranmohan & Vanitha
Padhakam
Narayanan Nambiar
Kattaikoothu
P. Thilagavathi & group
Thursday, JUNE 11
Bommalattam
M. Somasundaram & Group
VellaiMozhi
A. Revathi
Jogappas
Lakshman & Rakhi
Oyillatam
Deepan & group
Friday, June 12
Karagattam
J. Jayakumar& Group
Yakshagana
Shivanada Hedge & Group
Silambam
Manikandan & Group
TholpavaiKoothu
Muthuchandran & Group
Nadaswaram
N. Venkatesan & K. Muruganandam
Saturday, June 13
Veena
R.K. Padmanabha
Therukoothu
Palani Murugan & Group
Pavakathakali
K.C. Ramakrishnan & Group
Sunday, June 14
Mudiyettu
Murali Marar
Nadaswaram
T.M. Venkatesan
Villupattu
Chandran Isai Kuzhu
Contemporary Dance
Soundarya Gopi
MedaiNadakam
Indra & group