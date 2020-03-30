Ace choreographer Ashley Lobo who is also the founder and artistic director of Mumbai-based dance academy, The Danceworx has started a new initiative to keep people engaged, fit and active during the lockdwon period.

Titled TDX Online, the new initiative launched last week on Danceworx’ Instagram page @thedanceworx_official features online tutorials and live sessions by Ashley Lobo and his team of choreographers. Talking about TDX Online, Ashley says, "The tutorials are our attempt to keep people positive and engaged at a time when it’s easy to focus on everything going downhill. Our online activities allow us to reach out to students all over the country as we're not bound by geography and logistics anymore. It's the perfect way to keep the fire and passion for dance alive in youngsters."





TDX Online is accessible to current students and anyone else who wants to learn new dance routines. These videos are free to watch and apart from a set of 15-20-minute choreography tutorials, Lobo also discusses facts about dance history and the current dance scenario in the world. The institute also conducts fun and interactive quizzes and challenges.

The IGTV tutorials have routines by principal dancers from Danceworx in genres like street jazz, ballet, contemporary, urban, funk, lyrical and theatre jazz. Ashley, will also host Live sessions on The Danceworx’ Instagram page to address dancers and connect with them on how to build an international career. Live sessions will also be conducted by in-house faculty on stretching, GrooveFit and Ballet.