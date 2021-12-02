If you are an Indian classical dance lover, then watching dancers Nirupama and Rajendra perform live on stage should be on your to-do list. Known for their expressions, movements and energy, this show is a treat in itself. This time, the duo and their dance company, Abhinava Dance Company, are presenting a dance musical Rama Katha Vismaya and Krishnaa — Fire to Frost on Dec 11 and 12.

Both the musicals bring 70 artists together from across Karnataka. Promising it to be larger-than-life sets, along with cinematic lights and visuals, Nirupama says, “Even during the rehearsals, our studio is brimming with energy. It’s absolutely beautiful to see so much positivity. There has been a dearth in interaction in the last two years.”

Rama Katha Vismaya, which is scheduled on Dec 11, is a fantasy tale where a mother is narrating a bedtime story of Rama to her son. The show will give a glimpse of surreal forests and ethereal creatures. “When children listen to bedtime stories, they are filled with wonder. And the Ramayana is a perfect story with multi-layered characters like gods, demons, sages etc. We present stories from the Ramayana in a very creative way,” says Nirupama.

The show — Krishnaa — Fire to Frost, scheduled on Dec 12, revolves around the life of Draupadi. Nirupama mentions that though the story is told through the lens of a child’s imagination, it is interesting for anyone to watch. “All of us have a child in us and we love to hear stories. That’s what the show is going to bring out in the most colourful way,” she adds.

Having experimented with Flamenco beats with Kathak, Irish and Indian music earlier, this time the team decided to stick to Indian contemporary tunes. “There is so much potential in Indian dance forms and music. There are so many different symphony orchestrations to bring the grandness of an element,” she adds.

Conceptualising a show of this magnitude for the past three months has definitely not been easy. And working with a partner, who is also a dancer, comes with its own set of challenges. “We have our own individual qualities as well. For example, Rajendra is extraordinary with lighting and music, and I am versatile in several dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Kathak and natyashastra. But we have one passion which is art,” says Nirupama, whose day begins and ends with rehearsals and productions for the show.

The dance company’s magnum opus shows are often compared to broadway shows. Even Grammy winner AR Rehman has complimented their previous shows as India’s answer to Las Vegas shows, with Indian content.

(Rama Katha Vismaya and Krishnaa — Fire to Frost will be performed at Dr Premchandra Sagar Auditorium, Dayananda Sagar Institutions on December 11 and 12, respectively)