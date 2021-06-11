Dancer and Choreographer Paul Marshal who is currently seen in Dance Deewane season 3 and has been part of many reality shows like DID, Dance Plus, Nach Baliye, India's Got Talent and has choreographed in ABCD 2 and Beat Pe Booty (Flying Jatt), talks about the challenges of shooting amid COVID-19 and the ensuring that the quality is not compromised.

"Choreographing amidst COVID is challenging. Keeping in mind the current situation we need to strictly follow covid protocols, keep social distancing and yet choreograph immaculately which requires good planning and management. We ourselves are scared at times while working as it is full of risks, also wearing a mask throughout and choreographing is arduous," shares Marshal who is one of the ace dancers in the industry now.

Elaborating more on the challenges of shooting for a reality show he tells us, “While choreographing for a reality show, we have to interact with our fellow contestants and assistants. Amidst so many restrictions I wonder how are we even pulling this off. Sometimes it's annoying to drop plans and then eventually your brain gives up because of constraints of covid. But this is not an option coming from the entertainment industry, it's our sole responsibility to entertain the audience at home. So, we try to be creative with concepts, movements and props, thus the quality is not compromised."

While the reality shows and daily soaps and serials are adapting to the new normal and entertaining audience, the risk that they are taking cannot be discounted.